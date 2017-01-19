Most Voters In Massachusetts Have Dim View Of Trump As He Prepares To Take Office

There won’t be much celebrating in Massachusetts Friday when Donald Trump becomes president of the United States.

A poll by WBUR on the eve of Inauguration Day found Trump has just a 28 percent approval rating in Massachusetts.

Kevin Jourdain, the Holyoke City Council President and ardent Trump supporter, said he’s dismayed by the reaction to the impending inauguration.

"In 2008, I was no fan of Obama, but I wasn't march in the street yelling ' No my president' or stomping my feet about it," said Jourdain, who is in Washington with his wife and their three children.

He said they’ll watch Trump take the oath of office at the Capitol and then take in some of the inaugural parade.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, who did not vote for Trump, is in Washington for the inauguration.

Two members of the state’s all-Democratic Congressional delegation plan to boycott the ceremony.