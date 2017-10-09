Move To Abolish Columbus Day Moves Ahead

By 1 hour ago

A movement to abolish Columbus Day and replace it with Indigenous Peoples Day is gaining momentum.

Los Angeles recently became the biggest city yet to stop honoring the Italian explorer. Austin, Texas, followed suit last week. In New York City, where 35,000 people will march in Monday's Columbus Day parade, vandals recently doused a Columbus statue in red paint.

One attempt to dump Columbus Day in Akron, Ohio, opened a racial rift on the city council.

The debate over Columbus' legacy is an old one, but it became emotionally charged after a similar debate in the South over monuments to Confederate generals flared into violence at a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Tags: 
Christopher Columbus
Indigenous People’s Day

Related Content

On Columbus Day, A Look At The Myth That 'All The Real Indians Died Off'

By Oct 10, 2016

When she was growing up, Dina Gilio-Whitaker was constantly asked, "How much Indian blood do you have?" She could never figure out how to respond, which is not to say she didn't know who she was.

"I knew that I was Native, I knew that I was Colville, I knew my family up there on the reservation," she said recently. "But what I grew up with was a process of not being seen and not being recognized as being Native, because I was completely out of context.

Who Put The 'Hispanic' In Hispanic Heritage Month?

By Sep 23, 2017

Hispanic Heritage Month is a nationally recognized, not-quite-a-month. (It's the back half of September and the front half of October).

Students Ask School Administrators To Dump Columbus Day

By Dec 23, 2015
Painting of Christopher Columbus by Sebastiano del Piombo
Wikimedia/Public Domain

Although most people have Christmas on the mind this week, a group of sixth grade students in Plattsburgh are looking forward to next October. As WAMC’s North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley reports, they’re asking the city school board to change the name of Columbus Day.

Replica Columbus Ships Visit Newburgh

By Allison Dunne Jul 18, 2014
The Columbus Foundation

Replicas of two famous ships will arrive in the Hudson Valley Thursday morning.  Allison Dunne has more.