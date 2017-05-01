Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

Mumps: Eight Cases At UAlbany

By 45 minutes ago
  • Exclusion of susceptible students from schools/colleges affected by a mumps outbreaks (and other, unaffected schools judged by local public health authorities to be at risk for transmitting the disease) should be considered as one way to control mumps.
    View Slideshow 1 of 2
    Exclusion of susceptible students from schools/colleges affected by a mumps outbreaks (and other, unaffected schools judged by local public health authorities to be at risk for transmitting the disease) should be considered as one way to control mumps.
    CDC
  • View Slideshow 2 of 2
    CDC

The University at Albany is dealing with eight confirmed cases of mumps among the student body.

Cases of mumps, primarily affecting college students, have been on the rise nationally: CNN reports that as of December 31, 2016 there were more than 5,300 cases of mumps in 46 states and the District of Columbia.

Dr. Rebecca Kobos is Medical Director of UAlbany's on-campus Student Health Services.   "What we do know is that mumps is vaccine-preventable illness and the recommendations are two MMR's, measles mumps rubella immunizations, but even with two, the efficacy of the vaccine, the protective factor, is only 88 percent.  And so, nothing is 100 percent in medicine and science so that does leave a percentage that even with the recommended immunizations could develop disease."

Last week UAlbany and the Albany County Department of Health held a clinic that provided free vaccinations for more than 100 students.

Elizabeth Lewis is the epidemiologist at the Albany County Department of Health.   "We're absolutely seeing in the outbreaks that are occurring in these university settings that they have a high vaccination coverage rate."

For anyone who missed the clinic, UAlbany has been providing students with free MMR vaccinations at Student Health Services. The CDC says most mumps patients have received their two recommended doses of the combined measles-mumps-rubella vaccine.   "If you do not have two doses of vaccine we absolutely recommend that you get a second dose."

CDC has been keeping tabs on college campuses that have had recent outbreaks to assess the effectiveness of re-inoculating individuals a third time. Kobos says UAlbany is not considering offering third phase inoculations at this time.   "We want to educate everyone about mumps and the signs and symptoms, so if people do develop symptoms they reach out to their health care provide. If they're a student we're here for them at student health. We would encourage anyone with symptoms to reach out. The biggest symptoms for mumps: low grade fever, headaches, body aches, loss of appetite and most significant for mumps is the swelling tenderness over the salivary glands, particularly the glands near the jaw and in front of the ear."

There have been outbreaks in the past year on other SUNY campuses including one at New Paltz. UAlbany is working closely with the Albany County Department of Health to reduce the chances of the disease spreading further.

According to UAlbany's website, New York State Public Health Law requires college students to demonstrate proof of immunity to the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR). The law applies to students who are registered for 6 or more credits.

Mumps Prevention Tips:

  • Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer 
  • Cover your mouth with a tissue or your elbow when you sneeze or cough
  • Do not share drinks, food, utensils, or any personal items that come in contact with saliva

Find a fact sheet from New York State Department of Health here. 

If you are a UAlbany student and have symptoms consistent with mumps, contact Student Health Services at 518-442-5454 or contact your health care provider. In addition, please notify Student Health Services as soon as possible. If you are a member of our faculty staff and have symptoms consistent with mumps, you are encouraged to contact your health care provider.

If you have additional questions, please contact Student Health Services at 518-442-5454 or the Albany County Department of Health at 518-447-4640.

Tags: 
Mumps
UAlbany
Albany County Health Department
CDC

Related Content

UAlbany Responding To Mumps Outbreak

By Apr 29, 2017
UAlbany logo
wikipedia commons

The University at Albany is responding to eight confirmed cases of mumps on campus.

‘Rust: The Longest War’ by Jonathan Waldman

By Oct 2, 2015

It has been called “the great destroyer” and “the evil.” The Pentagon refers to it as “the pervasive menace.” It destroys cars, fells bridges, sinks ships, sparks house fires, and nearly brought down the Statue of Liberty. Rust costs America more than $400 billion per year—more than all other natural disasters combined.

Journalist Jonathan Waldman travels from Key West, Florida, to Prudhoe Bay, Alaska to learn how rust affects everything from the design of our currency to the composition of our tap water. Jonathan Waldman’s new book Rust: The Longest War explores how this substance could determine the legacy we leave on this planet.

Vaccination Clinics Are Scheduled At SUNY New Paltz To Stop Mumps Outbreak

By Allison Dunne Dec 12, 2016

In response to a mumps outbreak on the campus of the State University of New York at New Paltz, state, county, and school officials are joining together to hold vaccination clinics this week. 

CDTA Bus Fight: From 9-1-1 To Trial

By Apr 28, 2017
Asha Burwell and Ariel Agudio depicted in photographs currently posted on social media.
twitter

This week, two former University at Albany students were found guilty of falsifying reports surrounding a racially-charged assault on a bus in January 2016. They were cleared of more serious related charges. Here's a look back on a case that made international headlines.