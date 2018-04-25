Museum Collective Announces Summer Ticket Plan

Representatives of the five-member ArtCountry collaboration have announced new ticket options for museumgoers in the Berkshires this summer.

The directors of Mass Moca, the Clark Art institute, the Williams College Museum of Art, the Williamstown Theatre Festival, and the Bennington Museum announced Wednesday that tickets to each museum will now extend for two days’ admission. New ticket bundles will also allow attendees to visit multiple museums. Robert Wolterstorff is the director of the Bennington Museum.

“With these combined tickets, you get a much broader spectrum of art and culture," said Wolterstorff.

For more information, visit the ArtCountry website.