Museum Commemorating 5th Anniversary Of Boston Bombing

By Associated Press 56 minutes ago
  • Boston Marathon Tribute photo
    John Hoey/Flickr

A Massachusetts museum is commemorating the fifth anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombings with a new exhibit .

The Attleboro Arts Museum's "A Long-Distance Relationship: The 26.2 Mile Journey" features 200 running shoes left by mourners near the marathon finish line following the April 15, 2013 bombings that killed three people and injured more than 260 others.

The exhibit also includes paintings and other works of art inspired by marathon competitors, as well as three running chairs used by Dick and Rick Hoyt, a father and son pair who have participated in the race since 1977 to raise awareness about people living with disabilities.

The exhibit runs from April 10 through May 5. The marathon is the oldest continuously run marathon and is now in its 122nd year. It takes place April 16.

© 2018 Associated Press.  All Rights Reserved.

Tags: 
Boston Bombing
The Attleboro Arts Museum
massachusetts

Related Content

Mass. House OKs "Boston Strong" License Plate

By Jaired Crofut Jan 16, 2014

The Massachusetts House has unanimously approved a bill that would let motorists buy a "Boston Strong" license plate with proceeds helping victims of last year's marathon bombing. 

The proposed Massachusetts license plate would include the words "Boston Strong" — a phrase that became popular after the attack that killed three people and injured more than 260 others.

The specialty plate would cost at least $50 with a portion of the proceeds going to One Fund Boston, the charity created to help victims of the bombing and their families.

Schumer: Outlaw Homemade Explosives

By Jan 19, 2015
United States Senator Charles Schumer
Senator Charles Schumer

  U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer says he is introducing legislation to make it illegal to build homemade bombs. 

 

 

 

The New York Democrat said Sunday that current federal rules could potentially allow someone to make homemade explosives without breaking the law. He says that the Boston Marathon bombing and the publication by terrorist groups of recipes for homemade bombs show the need to criminalize the activity.

 