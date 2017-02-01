Musicians of Ma’alwyck - Suite Of Love

Related Program: 
Love lurks behind many a musical inspiration, which has inspired the Musicians of Ma’alwyck to put together a program celebrating the music, movement, and poetry of that grand, elusive feeling. Love-music somber and love-music sweet are the heart of the Valentine’s Day concert “Suite of Love,” which weaves poetry and dance into a garland of musical selections written by Bach, Schumann, Mozart, and others.

Beth Fecteau is creating dance pieces for her company, Nacre, to both the words and music; the text, much of it inspired by the writings of the composers themselves, is being written by the eternally love stricken wordsmith Byron Nilsson; the words will be realized by actors from Creative License.

The concert will be performed on Saturday, February 11th at Cohoes Music Hall and on Sunday, February 12th at Schenectady County Community College. The concert combines music, poetry, and dance. Here now to tell us more are Ann-Marie Barker Schwartz, Beth Fecteau, and Byron Nilsson.

