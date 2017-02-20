MVP Anthony Davis In All-Star Game, Shatters Chamberlain's Record

NBA:

The local guy was the MVP of Sunday's NBA All-Star game at New Orleans.

Pelicans center Anthony Davis scored 20 of his All-Star game-record 52 points in the fourth quarter as the Western Conference won for the sixth time in seven years, 192-182 over the East. He was 26 of 39 from the field and grabbed 10 rebounds in 31 minutes.

Davis shattered the previous record of 42 points set by Wilt Chamberlain in 1962.

Russell Westbrook was in contention for a third straight MVP honor before West coach Steve Kerr took him out for a few minutes in the final period while leaving Davis in the game. The Oklahoma City guard nailed seven 3-pointers and finished with 41 points in just 19 minutes.

Golden State teammates Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry each had 21 points for the West, which hit 21 3-pointers and shot 59 percent. Durant also had 10 rebounds and 10 assists for a triple-double.

Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo led the East squad with 30 points in the highest-scoring game in league history.

NHL:

In the NHL, the Rangers topped Washington 2-1, the Islanders bested New Jersey 6-4, Chicago won against Buffalo 5-1, Boston skated past San Jose in overtime 2-1, Detroit beat Pittsburgh 5-2, Winnipeg defeated Ottawa 3-2, Toronto blanked Carolina 4-0, Philadelphia edged Vancouver 3-2, Anaheim shut out Los Angeles 1-0, Tampa Bay slid past Colorado in overtime 3-2, and it was Vancouver over Philadelphia 3-2.

NCAA:

In men’s college basketball, Georgia Tech held off a late charge by Syracuse to win 71-65, Manhattan rolled to a 95-74 win over Quinnipiac, and UAlbany beat Maine 74-56.

A former Syracuse University football player has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for the stabbing attack on two of his former teammates last year. The Post-Standard of Syracuse reports Naesean Howard was sentenced Friday for the April 2016 attack on Chauncey Scissum and Corey Winfield at a party. Howard was dismissed from the team in 2014. In court, Howard said the attack wasn't intentional and that he was going through mental stress. Prosecutors had sought a 20-year sentence.

The doctor who identified the brain disease CTE that's affecting many former NFL players is coming to Boston College. Doctor Bennet Omalu is scheduled to speak at the school on Thursday February 23rd. His story was told in the movie "Concussion." The neuropathologist's presentation is titled, "The Mustard Seed Effect: How Small Steps Can Spark Major Change."

MLB:

Baseball union chief Tony Clark calls the public comments surrounding the salary arbitration hearing involving Yankees reliever Dellin Betances "unprecedented" and "unprofessional." On Saturday, New York Yankees President Randy Levine said Betances' representatives had "over-the-top demands based on very little sense of reality" seeking $5 million. The Yankees won Friday's hearing and are set to pay Betances $3 million for this season. Betances called it "unfair" to take him into a room to "trash me for about an hour and a half." Levine accused the pitcher's agents of using him to chase what Levine considered closer-like money though Betances is a setup man.

The Dodgers have dealt lefty Vidal Nuno to the Orioles for minor league hurler Ryan Moseley. The trade gives the Dodgers room on their 40-man roster to announce the signing of veteran outfielder Franklin Gutierrez. Nuno was acquired from the Mariners last November for catcher Carlos Ruiz. He is 5-20 with a 4.02 ERA in 126 big league appearances for the Yankees, Diamondbacks and Seattle. The Dodgers also released first baseman Darin Ruf and worked out a deal with second baseman Chase Utley.

NASCAR:

Chase Elliott has won the Daytona 500 pole for the second consecutive year by nipping Dale Earnhardt Jr. on the final qualifying lap. Elliott turned a lap at 192.872 mph to just edge Earnhardt's speed of 192.864. Elliott and Earnhardt gave Hendrick Motorsports and Chevrolet a 1-2 front row for NASCAR's season-opening race next Sunday. Elliott is the race's first repeat pole-winner in 27 years. The winner of the Clash was Joey Logano, who moved past leaders Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski on the final lap as they were involved in a wreck.

PGA:

Dustin Johnson has earned the world's No. 1 ranking in men's golf by cruising to victory in the rain-delayed Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club. Johnson fired an even-par 71 for a 17-under total and a five-stroke win over Scott Brown and Thomas Pieters. Johnson led by as many as nine shots in the final round before becoming the 20th player to reach No. 1 since the world ranking began in 1986. Johnson took control with birdies on his last three holes of the third round. The birdie binge capped a 7-under 64 that followed a pair of 66s.

Fred Couples closed with a bogey-free 5-under 67 to capture the Chubb Classic by three strokes over Miguel Angel Jimenez. Couples was 16 under in winning his 12th PGA Tour Champions title and first since 2014. Jimenez entered the final round leading the tournament by one stroke over Couples and Kevin Sutherland.

LPGA:

South Korea's Ha Na Jang was the winner of the LPGA's Australian Open. She took the event with a final-round 69 to finish 10-under for the tournament, three shots in front of Denmark's Nanna Koerstz Madsen. The highest-finishing American was Beth Allen at minus-5.

