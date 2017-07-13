Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Myra Lucretia Taylor In World Premiere Of Where Storms Are Born At Williamstown Theatre Festival

By 2 minutes ago
  • Sarah LaDuke and Myra Lucretia Taylor
    Sarah LaDuke and Myra Lucretia Taylor
    Joe Donahue


  Mourning the loss of her elder son Myles, Bethea tries to help her younger son Gideon through his grief. But as revelations surrounding Myles’ incarceration and death emerge, both mother and son must decide whether to fight or let go.

Where Storms Are Born is a new play by Harrison David Rivers having its world premiere on the Nikos Stage at The Williamstown Theatre Festival in Williamstown, MA through July 23rd. Rivers was the Williamstown Theatre Festival Playwright-in-Residence in 2016.

The play is directed by Saheem Ali and stars Myra Lucretia Taylor as Bethea Solomon - a woman living in grief and demonstrating love and resilience.

