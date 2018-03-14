It is probably safe to say, parents everywhere are deeply concerned about the education of their children, especially now, when education has become a minefield of politics and opposing views.

Ken Robinson, one of the world's most influential educators, has had countless conversations with parents about the dilemmas they face with regard to finding the best school, teacher and curriculum for their child. His new book, "You, Your Child, And School: Navigating Your Way to the Best Education," guides parents with prescriptive and sometimes controversial advice on how to help their children get the education they need and deserve.

Sir Ken Robinson is an internationally recognized leader in the development of creativity, innovation, and human potential. For twelve years, he was professor of education at the University of Warwick in the UK and is now professor emeritus.