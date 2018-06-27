Related Program: 
Neko Case: "Hell-On" And MASS MoCA

This Friday, June 29, Ray LaMontagne’s "Part Of The Light" tour will take the stage in Joe’s Field at MASS MoCA in North Adams, Massachusetts with very special guest: Neko Case. They will also perform at Brewery Ommegang in Cooperstown, New York on Wednesday, July 4.

Neko Case, a member of The New Pornographers and power-trio case/lang/veirs with k.d. lang and Laura Veirs, put out a new solo-album out this month. “Hell-On” was released by ANTI- Records on June 1. It’s largely self-produced full of new stories and new sounds from the reliably fantastic musician.

Chris Thile Hosts "Live From Here" Live From Tanglewood On 6/30

By Jun 26, 2018
Chris Thile
Devin Pedde

This coming Saturday, American Public Media's “Live From Here” (formerly “A Prairie Home Companion”) will be broadcast live from Tanglewood’s Koussevitzky Music Shed in Lenox, MA.

Host Chris Thile will be joined for his 2 hour radio variety show by Lake Street Dive, Aoife O'Donovan, comedian Gary Gulman, and Thile’s own band, Punch Brothers. Thile is a mandolinist and composer best known for his masterful participation in Nickel Creek, The Goat Rodeo Sessions, and the aforementioned Punch Brothers. He was the recipient of a MacArthur “genius” grant in 2012.

 

Here we speak with him about putting "Live from Here" together, writing a new song for each broadcast, and Punch Brothers' new album "All Ashore" (out on Nonesuch 7/20).

Jon Batiste With The Dap Kings At Freihofer's Saratoga Jazz Festival

By Jun 18, 2018
Jon Batiste
Sasha Isreal

On Sunday, June 24th Jon Batiste will perform with The Dap-Kings at the Freihofer’s Saratoga Jazz Festival at SPAC.

Batiste was born into a musical family in Louisiana, he studied at Julliard, attended the Skidmore Jazz Institute, his band, Stay Human, is the house band for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert -- and he’s the Co-Artistic Director at-large for the National Jazz Museum in Harlem.

Mike Birbiglia At The High Mud Comedy Festival At MASS MoCA

By Mar 13, 2018
Mike Birbiglia
Evan Sung

The High Mud Comedy Festival takes over the campus of MASS MoCA in North Adams, Massachusetts this Friday and Saturday.

Friday night, Sasheer Zamata hosts “Sasheer Zamata Party Time!” in the Hunter Center. On Saturday, there will be a satire writing workshop by the Reductress, comedian-led gallery tours, and a performance by Nellie McKay.

To close the festival, Mike Birbiglia will present his new one-hour of stand-up, aptly entitled “The New One.” Birbiglia’s previous popular shows include “Thank God for Jokes,” “My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend,” and “Sleepwalk with Me.” The latter was adapted into a film co-directed by Birbiglia and his stage-director Seth Barrish. In 2016 Birbiglia wrote and directed “Don’t Think Twice” starring Gillian Jacobs and Keegan-Michael Key.

H. Jon Benjamin's Attempted Memoir

By May 11, 2018
H. Jon Benjamin
Ben Denzer

H. Jon Benjamin is a comedian and actor - best known for voicing the title characters on Fox’s "Bob’s Burgers" and FXX’s "Archer."

His new attempted memoir, “Failure is an Option,” is a chronicle of  defeats and losses beating a steady drum throughout his life. It begins with the inscription “For all of you failures out there. You CAN do worse.” He is, by all accounts, a pretty successful guy -- the lead of two popular television shows. But he points out: voiceover only takes a few hours on any given workday and often he fills the rest of his time with failing -- and that’s ok.

Andrew Bird's Echolocations: River And Shows At The Egg And UPAC

By Mar 2, 2018
Andrew Bird
Reuben Cox / http://sacksco.com

Andrew Bird is playing at The Egg in Albany, New York on Monday, March 5 and at UPAC in Kingston, New York on Wednesday, March 7.

The Chicago-born, LA-based film score composer, multi-instrumentalist, master-whistler, and lyricist has been creating music for more than twenty years. Bird’s most recent release, “Echolocations: River,” was recorded as he stood ankle-deep in the Los Angeles River under The Hyperion Bridge. “Echolocations: Canyon” was released in 2015 and was recorded inside the Coyote Gulch canyons of Utah. The recordings are filmed by Tyler Manson.

He joined us to preview his upcoming shows and talk about the unique process he used to create the Echolocations albums.