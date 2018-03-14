New Berkshire DA To Be Sworn In Thursday

By Josh Landes 25 minutes ago
  • Paul Caccaviello (L) speaks at the retirement announcement of David Capeless (R)
    Josh Landes

For the first time in fourteen years, a new Berkshire District Attorney will be sworn in Thursday afternoon. 

“I’m announcing today that I’m stepping down as the Berkshire District Attorney, effective March 15th. I’m retiring,” said David Capeless, abruptly ending his fourteen year run as Berkshire District Attorney back on March 1st.

Now, the stage is set for his First Assistant of thirteen years- Paul Caccaviello- to take the top spot. Thursday afternoon, Caccaviello will take his oath of office in the Berkshire Superior Court in downtown Pittsfield. The new DA has spent almost thirty years as a prosecutor. He’ll have to defend his new position this fall in the November election. The swearing in is at 3:30 pm, with the oath being administered by Superior Court Justice John A. Agostini. The public is welcome.

