New Burlington Police Recruits To Help Boost Diversity

Police in Burlington, Vermont say they're trying to better reflect the community's demographics with their most recent round of hires.

The force's newest recruits are Ronald Kikoyongo, Erin Bartle and Kyle Yeh, none of whom are white males. Kikoyongo was born in Uganda.

The Burlington Free Press reports all three are new Vermont residents who spent their first weeks in the state going on police ride alongs, improving their physical fitness and meeting mental health practitioners. Chief Brandon del Pozo says they'll be joined next month by an Ecuadorian-American recruit.

A diversity and recruitment report from the Burlington Police Department found that people of color were underrepresented in the police force.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.