New Comic Opera 'Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead' At Seagle Music Colony

Seagle Music Colony in Schroon Lake, NY presents the first full performances of the new comic opera, Rosencrantz & Guildenstern are Dead.

The opera features a score and libretto by composer Herschel Garfein and is based on the play by the renowned Tom Stoppard. The play and the opera expand on the exploits of two minor characters from Shakespeare’s Hamlet.

The action of Rosencrantz & Guildenstern are Dead takes place mainly "in the wings" of Hamlet, with brief appearances of major characters from Hamlet who enact fragments of the original and memorable scenes by The Bard.

Here to tell us more are Seagle Music Colony’s Artistic Director, Darren Woods, composer of Rosencrantz & Guildenstern are Dead, Herschel Garfein.