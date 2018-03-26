The Village of Cooperstown in New York's Otsego County is of course well known as the home of the Baseball Hall of Fame, but the mayor-elect says there is a lot more to the village than Ruth, DiMaggio and Clemente. Ellen Tillapaugh is the deputy mayor, but on April 2 she will be come the mayor after running opposed in this month's election.
New Cooperstown Mayor Discusses Plans
By Brian Shields • 50 minutes ago
The Village of Cooperstown in New York's Otsego County is of course well known as the home of the Baseball Hall of Fame, but the mayor-elect says there is a lot more to the village than Ruth, DiMaggio and Clemente. Ellen Tillapaugh is the deputy mayor, but on April 2 she will be come the mayor after running opposed in this month's election.