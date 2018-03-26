Related Program: 
New Cooperstown Mayor Discusses Plans

By Brian Shields 50 minutes ago
  Ellen Tillapaugh
    Ellen Tillapaugh
    Ellen Tillapaugh

The Village of Cooperstown in New York's Otsego County is of course well known as the home of the Baseball Hall of Fame, but the mayor-elect says there is a lot more to the village than Ruth, DiMaggio and Clemente. Ellen Tillapaugh is the deputy mayor, but on April 2 she will be come the mayor after running opposed in this month's election.

Cooperstown
Ellen Tillapaugh

