New Documentary About Jane Goodall On The National Geographic Channel Tonight

Starting on Tuesday, November 7th, the National Geographic Channel will premiere The Long Road Home. Based on the New York Times bestseller by ABC News Chief Global Affairs Correspondent Martha Raddatz, the eight-part mini-series tells the story of the ambush and the three heroic rescue missions launched to save the platoon.

It also focuses on the home front, as wives and mothers waited anxiously for word and drew support from one another.

Martha Raddatz joins us this morning to discuss the mini-series, which was filmed at Fort Hood. She also discusses the profound impact these American heroes have had on her life and why she wants everyone to know their story.