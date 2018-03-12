Related Program: 
The Roundtable

New Documentary About Jane Goodall On The National Geographic Channel Tonight

By 1 hour ago

Using a trove of footage unearthed from the National Geographic archives, the new documentary film "Jane" tells the true story of Jane Goodall as a young woman whose chimpanzee research challenged the male-dominated scientific consensus of her time and revolutionized our understanding of the natural world.

Filmmaker Brett Morgen joins us. Dubbed the “mad scientist” of documentary film by the New York Times, Brett Morgen has been directing, writing, and producing ground breaking documentary films for the past 15 years.

Tags: 
jane goodall
science
research
women
woman
national geographic
national geographic channel
primates
apes
chimpanzee
documentary
Documentary Film
brett morgen
filmmaker

Related Content

The National Geographic Channel Presents "The Long Road Home"

By Nov 3, 2017

Starting on Tuesday, November 7th, the National Geographic Channel will premiere The Long Road Home Based on the New York Times bestseller by ABC News Chief Global Affairs Correspondent Martha Raddatz, the eight-part mini-series tells the story of the ambush and the three heroic rescue missions launched to save the platoon.

It also focuses on the home front, as wives and mothers waited anxiously for word and drew support from one another.

Martha Raddatz joins us this morning to discuss the mini-series, which was filmed at Fort Hood. She also discusses the profound impact these American heroes have had on her life and why she wants everyone to know their story. 

"Going Deep With David Rees" Premieres On NatGeo

By Jul 14, 2014

    Cartoonist, Comedian, and Artisanal Pencil Sharpener, David Rees is the host of a new show, Going Deep With David Rees, which premieres tonight on the National Geographic Channel.

In each episode of the show, David and his team consult with experts on how to excel at seemingly simple day-to-day tasks like how to tie your shoes, swat a fly, dig a hole, and, make an ice cube.

"The 80s: The Decade That Made Us" on the National Geographic Channel

By Apr 14, 2013

    Tonight the National Geographic Channel will premiere their 6-part miniseries The 80s: The Decade that Made Us.

The series is based, in part, on the book Back to Our Future: How the 1980s Explain the World We Live in Now--Our Culture, Our Politics, Our Everything by David Sirota.

WAMC's Sarah LaDuke spoke with Sirota in advance of tonight's premiere.

"Duck Quacks Don't Echo" On National Geographic Channel

By Jan 13, 2014

 Michael Ian Black is a comedian by trade, having starred in the sketch comedy series “The State,” “Stella,” “Michael & Michael Have Issues” and more.

But he is also a man of science.

He is set to co-host “Duck Quacks Don’t Echo,” a National Geographic reality series that puts over-the-top theories to the test through in-studio and pre-produced experiments.

Black will co-star alongside fellow comedians Tom Papa and Seth Herzog, who will conduct a variety of zany experiments in order to answer these questions: What happens if you give someone a nonalcoholic drink but tell them it contains alcohol — will they act drunk? Can four ceramic coffee mugs support the entire weight of a pick-up truck? Can pigeons can actually remember human faces?

The show premieres tonight at 10PM on National Geographic.