New Dutchess Comptroller To Be Sworn In

There are a number of swearing-in ceremonies taking place throughout New York beginning this weekend. WAMC’s Allison Dunne tells us about a few in the Hudson Valley.

A swearing-in ceremony for Dutchess County Comptroller-elect Robin Lois is scheduled for Saturday evening at the Poughkeepsie Tennis Club. State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli will officiate. Lois, a Democrat, defeated incumbent Republican James Couglan in a close race that took nearly a month for Lois to emerge the clear winner. And Republican Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus was sworn in Friday to a second term by County Clerk Annie Rabbitt in a private ceremony at the Orange County Government Center. Meantime, Democratic Westchester County Executive-elect George Latimer will hold his inauguration event January 7 at Westchester Community College.