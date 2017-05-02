New Effort Launched To Ban Declawing Of Cats In New York

An effort to ban the declawing of cats in New York is back before lawmakers.

Legislation to prohibit the procedure for aesthetic purposes has been introduced in the Senate and Assembly. Supporters include animal welfare advocates and many veterinarians who say declawing a cat is inhumane since it involves the amputation of a cat's toes back to the first knuckle.

The state's largest veterinary association opposes a ban, however, arguing that the procedure should remain a last resort for felines who won't stop scratching furniture or humans.

The bill failed to get a vote last year.

On Tuesday supporters including the Humane Society and several veterinarians who oppose the procedure plan to lobby lawmakers at the state Capitol.

©2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.