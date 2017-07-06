New England's Only Kitten Intensive Care Unit Opens For New Season

Hundreds of sick and injured stray kittens will be treated this summer at New England’s only kitten intensive care unit.

Dakin Humane Society in Springfield, Massachusetts Thursday honored kitten clinic benefactors Jan and Bernadette Piepul.

Their initial donation helped create Nick’s Nursery in 2014, and they’ve provided annual matching funds.

Jan Piepul said orphaned newborn kittens are the most vulnerable animals a shelter cares for.

"We are very fortunate to have an organization like Dakin in our area. The staff and the volunteers are so passionate about what they do, how can you not give," said Piepul.

Nick’s Nursery is named for a kitten that was set on fire in Springfield nine years ago and was adopted by the Piepuls after his recovery.

The clinic typically is open June-October, a period of time that coincides with a seasonal increase in cats breeding.