New Excelsior College President To Be Inaugurated Friday

Dr. James Baldwin will become the new president of Excelsior College in New York this Friday. Dr. Baldwin is only the third president of the college in its 46-year history. Excelsior is a non-traditional, online college geared toward adults who are getting the degree they never completed, or for those who are going to college for the first time while balancing a job and family.

Speaking to WAMC News, Dr. Baldwin says he wants to expand Excelsior’s outreach.

Dr. Baldwin will be inaugurated during the school’s commencement Friday at the Empire State Plaza Convention Center in Albany.