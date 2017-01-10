New President Arrives At Holyoke Community College

A community college in western Massachusetts welcomed a new president this week.

Christina Royal is just the fourth president in the 70-year history of Holyoke Community College and the first woman to hold the office.

She said she will work to increase enrollment and build on the 2-year school’s excellent reputation as a transfer institution.

"I think one of the things important to me is to make sure we identify what we need to make the community even stronger and to build on the great work in this local region," Royal said in an interview Tuesday.

Before coming to Holyoke, Royal was vice president of academic affairs at a community college in Minnesota.