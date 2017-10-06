Related Program: 
WAMC Northeast Report

New Public Safety Complex Named For Former Police Chief

By 1 hour ago

Credit WAMC

   The police department in Springfield, Massachusetts is planning to move some of its operations into a newly renovated former U.S. Army Reserve center next year.  A dedication ceremony for the new facility was held today.

   Officials dedicated the Paul J. Fenton Public Safety Annex.  It is named for the long time Springfield police chief who died in 2007.

    Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said Fenton was fiercely dedicated to his family, his Irish heritage, and the police department he served for 42 years.

  " He served 15 years as chief and really took us into the modern era of policing, so when this came about that we would expand our facility it was a no-brainer to name it for Chief Fenton," said Sarno.

   The audience of about 100 people for Friday’s ceremony included Fenton’s three sons, other family members, friends, and retired police officers.

   Paul Fenton Jr. spoke for the family. He said they are grateful for the recognition.

   " He was electric, he was alive, he was committed, and he was passionate. That is what he has passed on to all of us," said Fenton about his father.

   The new public safety complex is located at a former Army Reserve center in east Springfield that closed in 2005.   In 2015, it was turned over to the city free of charge, with a deed restriction that it be used only for law enforcement purposes.

  Congressman Richard Neal helped facilitate the transfer of the property to the city. Federal funds were used to pay for the extensive renovations to the 15,000-square foot building and surrounding grounds.  The project was budgeted at $11.3 million.

" It is an important repurposing of this facility," said Neal. " It is an example of the professionaliztion that occurs with policing across western Massachusetts."

  The police academy, tactical response unit, property division and youth services will occupy the building.

   Police Commissioner John Barbieri said the academy, which has moved from one temporary location to the other for the last 20 years, will now have a permanent home with state-of-the-art facilities.

  The new public safety annex fills another critical need the police department has for long term evidence storage.

  Barbieri said he hopes to begin using the new annex before the end of April. 

Tags: 
Springfield Police Academy
Springfield police
Paul J. Fenton
Paul J. Fenton Public Safety Annex

Related Content

Ahead of Casino Opening, Springfield Planning To Put More Cops Downtown

By Apr 4, 2017
Springfield, MA Police Department badge
Facebook: Springfield Police Department

Although crime is down in the largest city in western Massachusetts, the head of the Springfield Police Department is hiring more officers and looking for an increase in the next city budget.

Funds Oked To Convert Former Military Base To Police Use

By May 3, 2016
exterior of a former U.S. Army reserve center that is to become a Springfield Police Dept Annex.
WAMC

Funds have been authorized to renovate a closed U.S. Army reserve center in western Massachusetts for various law enforcement uses.

The Springfield City Council voted unanimously Monday night to approve $11.3 million for the project to renovate the 15,000-square foot building on the city’s east side for public safety uses. The Springfield Police Department plans to use the former military building for a training academy, juvenile assessment center, long-term evidence storage, and as home to the tactical response unit.

New Springfield Police Building To Be Named In Memory of Former Chief

By Dec 15, 2015
exterior of a former U.S. Army reserve center that is to become a Springfield Police Dept Annex.
WAMC

A closed U.S. Army reserve center in western Massachusetts will be renovated for various uses by the Springfield Police Department.

The federal government turned over the former reserve center complex located in east Springfield to the city free of charge, but with a deed restriction that it be used only for law enforcement purposes.  The police academy, tactical response unit, property division, and youth services will occupy the former military building after renovations are completed in about 18 months.

Springfield YMCA, Police Partner To Reduce Community Tensions

By Feb 17, 2015
WAMC

An effort is under way in Springfield, Massachusetts to portray police officers in a positive light. The initiative announced today is a counterpoint to months of recent protests over the deaths of unarmed black men at the hands of white police officers.

The YMCA of Greater Springfield and the city’s police department are partnering in an initiative to highlight the service of several of the city’s cops who are volunteering for educational and athletic activities with children and teenagers.