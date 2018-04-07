New Reserved Area Coming To Saratoga Grandstand For 2018 Meet

On the day of the Wood Memorial at Aqueduct, New York Racing Association CEO Chris Kay gave details of the upcoming meets at Belmont and Saratoga Race Course.

Continuing a trend from previous years, which saw a new bar with reserved seating and a picnic table reservation system in the backyard, additions will be seen at Saratoga in 2018.

Speaking with NYRA’s Andy Serling on Facebook Live, Kay described changes at the far end of the grandstand.

Five sections of seats at the top of the stretch have been removed and a new restricted-access area is being installed.

“When you go into this area, you have your own private dining area, our own new kitchen, a massive bar, and a massive video board, your own private restrooms, and then three or four different types of what we call social boxes,” said Kay.

Kay described the new area as successful with most seats having already been sold. Reflecting on last season, Kay said only 16 percent of the seats in that part of the grandstand were sold.

Returning guests this July will also notice a new copper roof on the grand stand. Several support beams are being added to the grandstand structure, as well.

Season passes for the 40-day meet at Saratoga Race Course are now on sale.