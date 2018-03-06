New State Funding For Initiative That Uses Online Portal To Assist Job Seekers

Listen to the interview with Anne Kandilis

Despite the existence of a number of workforce development programs, Springfield continues to have one of the highest poverty rates and lowest worker participation rates of any city in Massachusetts.

Last fall, a coalition of more than 30 partners, including employers and educators, launched a new initiative called Springfield Works.

It features online technology to connect people with available jobs and skills training. The program was recently awarded a $75,000 grant from the state.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with the initiative director Anne Kandilis.