Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

New State Funding For Initiative That Uses Online Portal To Assist Job Seekers

By 1 minute ago

      Despite the existence of a number of workforce development programs, Springfield continues to have one of the highest poverty rates and lowest worker participation rates of any city in Massachusetts.

       Last fall, a coalition of more than 30 partners, including employers and educators, launched a new initiative called Springfield Works

        It features online technology to connect people with available jobs and skills training.  The program was recently awarded a $75,000 grant from the state. 

        WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with the initiative director Anne Kandilis.

Tags: 
Springfield Works
Economic Development Council of Western Massachusetts
Springfield economy
MGM Springfield casino

Related Content

Business Leaders Asked To Financially Back Springfield 'Image Campaign'

By Dec 21, 2017
WAMC

In advance of the opening next year of the MGM casino, the city of Springfield is planning an advertising blitz to promote the city’s assets to visitors.

MassMutual To Add 1,500 Jobs In Springfield, Build New Office In Boston

By Feb 9, 2018

     The Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company is planning a major expansion in its home city and state. The state is offering a generous financial incentive for the company to consolidate its operations in Massachusetts. 

Needing Dealers, MGM Offers Tuition Reimbursement For Gaming School

By Feb 13, 2018
WAMC

Classes start soon at the Massachusetts Casino Career Training Institute, the region’s first school designed specifically to train people for the hundreds of gaming jobs at the soon-to-open MGM Springfield casino.  MGM today announced an incentive for people to enroll. 

Big Y Announces Springfield Distribution Center Expansion As Prelude To More Supermarkets

By Feb 23, 2018
submitted photo

    A long-time Massachusetts-based company has big expansion plans.

   Big Y Foods announced a $35 million project Friday to double the size of its distribution center in Springfield and create 32 new full-time jobs.

     The new 425,000-square foot warehouse – roughly the size of 10 football fields – will provide the capacity for the company to build 20 new supermarkets in the region over the next two decades, according to Big Y President Charles D’Amour.

With Plenty Of Jobs Waiting, Classes Begin Soon At Community College's New Culinary Education Center

By Jan 17, 2018
WAMC

A new culinary and hospitality training center is opening in western Massachusetts next week. It is part of the effort to have a workforce in place when the MGM casino opens in Springfield later this year. 

    The $7.5 million Holyoke Community College MGM Culinary Institute has the latest and greatest of everything found in a commercial kitchen, according to professional chef and culinary arts department chairman Warren Leigh.

    "This is every exciting for us," said Leigh. " It is going to change the way we teach."