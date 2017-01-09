New Study Finds Racial Disparities In Vermont Traffic Stops

A University of Vermont study released Monday shows racial disparities in how police officers from around the state treat drivers based on their race.

The study shows that black and Hispanic drivers are three to four times more likely to be searched after a traffic stop compared to white drivers, but white and Asian drivers are more likely to be caught with contraband. The report also says black drivers are twice as likely to be arrested after a stop compared to white drivers.

Lead author Stephanie Seguino: “The really essential question is for the agencies to look at the data, to notice what their racial disparities are and to begin to think about what’s going on in those particular agencies.”

The study looks at 29 departments across Vermont. It's the first statewide study of traffic policing and race following a 2014 state law requiring police to collect such data.

Among the report's recommendations are better data collection and police training to counter bias.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. Copyright 2017 All rights reserved.