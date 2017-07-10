New Taconic High School Construction Nears Halfway Mark

The new Taconic High School in Pittsfield, Massachusetts is nearly halfway built.

Construction of the new $120.8 million high school will be halfway done by the end of the month.

iBerkshires reports there are roughly 150 workers on site making headway on the project. An additional 50 should join them by September to help finish the parking lot.

At the groundbreaking last May, Pittsfield City Councilor Kathleen Amuso said the facility is expected to be ready by next summer.

“In September 2018 we’re going to have a 21st century building that’s going to complement the 21st century teaching that is already happening at this current Taconic,” said Amuso.

The old building will be torn down once the new school is ready.