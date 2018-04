"If I Die Tonight" is the latest stand-alone novel from Edgar nominee Alison Gaylin.

Gaylin, a USA Today bestselling author, is known for her well-drawn characters and emotionally driven, psychological suspense.

"If I Die Tonight" highlights dynamic characters, family drama, and absorbing plot twists. After a high school outcast falls under suspicion for the murder of another student, Gaylin taps into the fears of a small-town community and a parent’s worst nightmares.