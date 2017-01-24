New Vermont GOP Governor Urges Big Education Changes

Vermont's new Republican governor is calling on lawmakers to restructure the way the state pays for education.

In his first budget address since taking office earlier this month, Governor Phil Scott called on school boards to adopt level funding in their districts. “I’m not asking school districts for anything more than what I’ve asked from state government. We will be tightening our belts in Montpelier and rethinking every program and service at every level.”

The Governor is proposing a statewide school budget vote in May rather than on Town Meeting Day in March.

Scott proposed level funding the total general fund budget of just under $1.6 billion.

