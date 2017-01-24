Related Program: 
All Things Considered

New Vermont GOP Governor Urges Big Education Changes

By 3 minutes ago
Related Program: 
All Things Considered
  • Vermont Governor Phil Scott
    Vermont Governor Phil Scott
    Pat Bradley/WAMC

Vermont's new Republican governor is calling on lawmakers to restructure the way the state pays for education.

In his first budget address since taking office earlier this month, Governor Phil Scott called on school boards to adopt level funding in their districts.  “I’m not asking school districts for anything more than what I’ve asked from state government. We will be tightening our belts in Montpelier and rethinking every program and service at every level.”

The Governor is proposing a statewide school budget vote in May rather than on Town Meeting Day in March.

Scott proposed level funding the total general fund budget of just under $1.6 billion.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. Copyright 2017. All rights reserved.
 

Tags: 
Vermont-Budget Address
Phil Scott
Governor Scott
Governor Phil Scott

Related Content

Vermont Governor Issues Three Executive Orders To Restructure State Government

By Jan 17, 2017
Photo of Vermont Statehouse in winter
Pat Bradley/WAMC

Vermont Governor Phil Scott has issued three executive orders to restructure parts of state government.  The new Republican governor says the new agencies are designed to improve administrative functions, expand the economy and make the state more affordable.

Vermont Governor Discusses Sale Of Construction Company Partnership

By Jan 13, 2017
Vermont Governor Phil Scott
Pat Bradley/WAMC

One week after taking office, Vermont Governor Phil Scott held a press conference this morning to discuss the sale of his interest in a business that contracts with the state.

Vermont Governor Says He Has Sold Share Of Construction Firm

By Jan 11, 2017
Vermont Governor Phil Scott
Pat Bradley/WAMC

Vermont Governor Phil Scott says he has sold his share of a construction company and that he financed the $2.5 million deal.

Reaction To Vermont Republican Governor’s Inaugural Speech Mixed

By Jan 6, 2017
Governor Phil Scott delivers inaugural address 1-5-17
Pat Bradley/WAMC

The inaugural address by newly-installed Vermont Governor Phil Scott on Thursday emphasized fiscal stability and enhancing the economy with no new taxes or fees.  Reaction was mixed and followed partisan lines.

Vermont Governor Phil Scott Sworn In And Delivers Inaugural Address

By Jan 6, 2017
Phil Scott takes the oath of office 1-5-17
Pat Bradley/WAMC

Vermont’s 82nd governor was sworn in Thursday afternoon.  Republican Phil Scott delivered an inaugural address stressing affordability.