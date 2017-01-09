Related Program: 
All Things Considered

New Vermont Governor To Seek New Supreme Court Nominees

By 2 minutes ago
Related Program: 
All Things Considered
  • Vermont Supreme Court
    Vermont Supreme Court building, Montpelier
    GearedBull/Wikimedia

Vermont Governor Phil Scott says he wants to re-start the nomination process to choose the next justice of the state Supreme Court.

Scott, a Republican, said Monday he hadn't even looked at the list of six names sent to Democratic Governor Peter Shumlin last month as possible replacements for outgoing Supreme Court Justice John Dooley.

In his waning days as governor, Shumlin sought to name a replacement for Dooley, arguing the seat became vacant after Dooley announced his retirement in September even though he wouldn't leave the seat until April.

Two Republican lawmakers asked the Supreme Court to block Shumlin from appointing Dooley's replacement. Last week, the day before Shumlin left office, the court agreed.

Vermont Public Radio reports Scott wants the process to begin again from scratch.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Tags: 
Vermont-Court Appointment
Scott
Phil Scott
shumlin
Dooley
Vermont Supreme Court

Related Content

Arguments Before Vermont Supreme Court Today On Governor’s Ability To Fill Court Vacancy

By Jan 3, 2017
Vermont Supreme Court building, Montpelier
Geared Bull/Wikipedia

The Vermont Supreme Court will hear arguments this afternoon in a case that challenges outgoing Governor Peter Shumlin’s ability to appoint a new justice months before the position is actually vacated.