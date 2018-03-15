Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

New Williams President Talks Vision, Goals For College

By Josh Landes 51 minutes ago
  • Williams College

Williams College has a new president. Maud Mandel, currently the dean of the College and a professor of history and Judaic studies at Brown University, will be the 18th person to step into the role - and the first woman. The private liberal arts college in Williamstown, Massachusetts was founded in 1793. It has an enrollment of about 2,000 undergraduates and 50 graduate students. WAMC’s Berkshire Bureau Chief Josh Landes spoke with Mandel about her new job in this web-only expanded interview.

Tags: 
Williams College

Related Content

Williams College Names Next President

By Josh Landes Mar 13, 2018
Williams College

Williams College has appointed it next president. 

Interim President Defends Williams College’s Stance On Free Speech

By JD Allen Jan 16, 2018
This is a photo of Tiku Majumder.
Williams College

Campuses have increasingly become ground zero for the battle over speech. And while the First Amendment protects freedom of speech, press, assembly, petition and religion from government infringement, it faces limitations at private schools like Williams College in Williamstown, Massachusetts. In a November opinion piece published in The Washington Post, the college’s then-president, Adam Falk, responded to criticism mainly from Congressional Republicans to resign for not allowing a self-described white supremacist to speak on campus. WAMC’s JD Allen spoke with the college’s Interim President Tiku Majumder, who took over this month.

Reimagining Municipal Space With Art In Williamstown

By JD Allen Dec 7, 2017
JD Allen / WAMC

Williamstown, Massachusetts has reimagined its town hall with the help of a Williams College student with an eye for detail. 

Williams College Names An Interim President

By JD Allen Aug 31, 2017
This is a photo of Tiku Majumder.
Williams College

The Williams College Board of Trustees has named Science Center Director Tiku Majumder as its interim president. Starting in January, Majumder will replace the Williamstown, Massachusetts private college’s 17th President, Adam Falk. Falk is leaving to head the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation.  WAMC’s Berkshire Bureau Chief JD Allen spoke with Majumder about what he will do come January.

Summer School At Williams College Museum Of Art

By Jun 30, 2017

Each July and August the Williams College Museum of Art (WCMA) produces Summer School, a series of public programs that teases out new ways of thinking about learning, art, community, and museums. This summer, the series offers a playful taste of college culture taking inspiration from unconventional archives and the quirkiest kinds of libraries. It’s a weekly mashup of mini courses, extracurriculars on WCMA’s patio, a lending library, and pop-up programming in the museum’s Reading Room. 

Each week, Williams faculty and local experts lead hour-long mini courses in the galleries. These talks explore the museum’s collection, exhibitions, and spaces through the lens of libraries and archives.

To tell us more – we welcome Nina Pelaez - Assistant Curator of Public Programs at Williams College Museum of Art. 