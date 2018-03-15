New Williams President Talks Vision, Goals For College

Williams College has a new president. Maud Mandel, currently the dean of the College and a professor of history and Judaic studies at Brown University, will be the 18th person to step into the role - and the first woman. The private liberal arts college in Williamstown, Massachusetts was founded in 1793. It has an enrollment of about 2,000 undergraduates and 50 graduate students. WAMC’s Berkshire Bureau Chief Josh Landes spoke with Mandel about her new job in this web-only expanded interview.
