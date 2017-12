The New York City Department of Environmental Protection says it has received a waver allowing it to continue to deliver unfiltered drinking water from upstate sources.

The department announced Thursday the 10-year waiver from the state to deliver drinking water from its Catskill and Delaware systems.

The systems make up the largest unfiltered water supply in the United States.

New York City has pledged $1 billion over 10 years to protect upstate reservoirs.