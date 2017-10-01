New York Officials Promote Wine Trail As Harvest Is Underway

New York officials are promoting wine trails now that the fall grape harvest has begun.

There are 13 wine trails in the Finger Lakes, Hudson Valley, Long Island and other New York wine growing regions. Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the state has spent $215 million on road work to make the wine trail tours smoother for tourists this fall.

There are 182 wineries taking part in New York's wine trails.

New York produces nearly 200 million bottles of wine annually.

