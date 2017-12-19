New York State Acquires Vroman's Nose Hiking Area

The state of New York has acquired a 139-acre mountain in the Schoharie Valley known as Vroman's Nose.

The popular hiking trail to 600-foot cliffs opens to an expansive view of the flat farmland around Route 30 in the town of Fulton. The mountaintop features a broad, flat rock area commonly known as the "dance floor."

Susan Vroman Walker is a descendant of the family the mountain is named for. She says the nonprofit that owned the mountain decided to donate it to the state.

The mountain's popularity has surged in recent years thanks to social media. Visitors have increased from 4,000 in 2003 to nearly 13,000 in 2017.

The summit trail connects with the 350-mile Long Path Trail.

