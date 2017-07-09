New York State Announces $400M Road Paving Initiative

New York state says it will spend more than $400 million this year to repave nearly 1,700 miles of roadway. The projects are scattered around the state.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the funding on Thursday. More than a quarter of the total amount will go toward paving nearly 200 miles in the mid-Hudson Valley. Other projects are in the Albany area, central New York and the North Country.

The Democrat says it is part of his administration's "unprecedented" effort to rebuild transportation systems, which he says are essential to the state's economic well-being.

The state says the work, which is expected to be completed this year, will be done in a way as to minimize problems for drivers.

© 2017 Associated Press