Assemblyman Frank Skartados of New York’s 104th district has died. He died Sunday at St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.

The Milton Democrat was first elected to the Assembly in 2009. In 2011 he lost his bid for re-election to Republican Tom Kirwin. Following Kirwin’s death, Skartados regained the seat in a special election in March 2012.

Skartados, an immigrant, was born in Greece before arriving in New York City in 1970 at age 14.