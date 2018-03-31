Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

New York State Budget Includes Tax Changes

By 1 hour ago
  • New York State Capitol
    flickr

The newly approved New York State budget includes a work around for the partial loss of state and local tax deductions in the federal tax overhaul.

The legislature largely accepted Cuomo’s plan to provide an optional pay roll tax to substitute for the state income tax for businesses who adopt the program. The employer would still be able to take a deduction for the pay roll tax, and workers would have less taxable income to pay to the federal government.    

The other option creates two state run charitable funds, for health and education. New Yorkers would be able to pay the equivalent of their property taxes to the funds, and then deduct the donation from their federal taxes.

Cuomo likens the federal tax changes as a “missile”, targeted  at New York’s tax code.

“ We literally had to flee the zone we were in and change the state tax code so it no longer applied and we had to get it done before the missile hit. After launch, but before strike,” Cuomo said in a budget briefing Friday evening. “And that's what this tax code change attempts to do.”

Senate Deputy Majority Leader John DeFrancisco, who is also a Republican candidate for Governor, is doubtful, though , that the alternatives will really work.

He says the payroll tax would be an “administrative nightmare”. And he says it’s uncertain whether the IRS will accept the charitable trust donations as a substitute for property taxes, calling them “foolish’, and “misleading”.

Cuomo concedes that the best fix is to repeal the federal tax overhaul altogether. And he says between ow and the November elections, that is what he will work toward.

Tags: 
New York State Budget
income tax
SALT deduction

Related Content

Lawmakers Pass FY 2019 New York State Budget

By 15 hours ago

Governor Andrew Cuomo detailed the fiscal year 2019 state budget bill in a Friday night press conference. The Democrat called it a "Herculean task" to get the budget done before lawmakers headed home before the holiday weekend.

Majority Leader John Flanagan, a Republican, released a statement after the budget passed the Senate  before midnight Friday.

Ultimatums Issued As NY Budget Deadline Approaches

By 21 hours ago
New York State Capitol
flickr

New York state budget talks became heated in the final hours of negotiations Friday, as ultimatums were offered and there were threats of a government shutdown.

NY Budget Talks Down To The Wire As Holidays Loom

By Mar 29, 2018
New York state Capitol
Karen DeWitt

State lawmakers continue to try to work out a budget agreement in New York. They need to finish by midday today so legislators and staff can get home for the Passover and Easter holidays. However, some major issues related to the spending plan are still not resolved.