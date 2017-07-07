New York State Collects Over 32 Tons Of Chemical Waste

State officials say New York's most recent hazardous waste cleanup effort netted more than 32 tons of chemicals and pesticides.

The New York Department of Environmental Conservation says two CleanSweepNY events in May collected nearly 76,000 pounds of chemicals from 93 participants in nine counties.

Included were more than 33,000 pounds of pesticides, over 15,000 pounds of school chemicals, 17,760 pounds of paint, 1,566 pounds of motor oil and other liquids, seven pounds of elemental mercury, 132 devices containing mercury, 345 aerosol containers, and approximately 5,000 plastic pesticide containers.

Since the program's inception 15 years ago, CleanSweepNY has collected and disposed of more than 1.73 million pounds of chemicals and over 879 pounds of elemental mercury.

