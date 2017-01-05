Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

New York State Legislature 2017 Session Underway

By 8 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Midday Magazine
  • New York Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie
    New York Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie
    Karen DeWitt

On Wednesday New York state lawmakers gathered in Albany to kick off the 2017 session.

Credit Flickr

New York state lawmakers began their work with a vote to prohibit the use of cellphones as recording devices in the Senate chambers.

The ban is intended to protect the chamber's decorum, according to lawmakers who included it in the Senate's internal rules. Democrats called it an infringement of free speech that could make it harder for journalists and the public to share information about state government.

Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo, who has had frosty relations with legislators in recent months, was at an event in New York City. Some lawmakers say they saw that as a sign of disrespect for the legislative body.

Bucking tradition, Cuomo has opted to take the State of the State address on the road, instead of delivering it at the Capitol.  That's not sitting well with several legislators, including Assemblywoman Aileen Gunther of the 100th District. "The most important part of this discussion is the message that he gives. To make sure that increased funding for schools, there's health care issues, there's affordable housing issues, and you know I say that a decision's been made, you can't change it, so at this point you have to move forward and hope that all the things that are important to New York are part of that message, as he goes to all parts of the state."

100th District Assemblywoman Aileen Gunther

109th district Assemblymember Pat Fahy weighs in:  "Not even having an official State of? the State seems a little unusual, to say the least."

Cuomo has proposed funding a new hate crimes task force to address what he calls an "uptick" in racially-motivated incidents and an initiative to provide legal assistance to immigrants facing deportation. But he stunned lawmakers on New Year’s Eve when he shot down the Justice Equality Act.

Fahy says she will again lead the fight to shift the costs of indigent legal services.   "That was a true disappointment, to see that be vetoed, just before the New Year. But I think that we're close and I'm optimistic that we can get it done. I just wanna make as sure that we can get as much of the full package passed and implemented."

State Senator George Amedore shared a few of his priorities with NewsChannel13:  "We need to invest in infrastructure, in technologies. And there's no reason why upstate New York can't have Uber right now."

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie says the 2016 election will continue to play a major role in the New Year.   "People were disappointed on what happened last year, but it's a new year and we have to get back to work and that's what we really wanna focus on."

Heastie, a Bronx Democrat, says lawmakers will stand up to President-elect Donald Trump if he and Congressional Republicans move to roll back initiatives to fight climate change, rein in abortion rights, health care benefits or immigration. Heastie conceded that the state legislature may have to craft a budget by the end of March without knowing the direction that Washington will take.   "The President-elect has said certain things. Those things that he said will probably be part of our discussions around the budget. But if things happen, we can always come back after the federal government passes their budget, if it looks like they've done catastrophic things."

The agenda for New York's six-month legislative session promises big debates over the cost of higher education, government ethics and Uber's proposal to expand into upstate cities like Buffalo and Syracuse, as well as a bill that would "Raise the Age" – therein ending the state's practice of prosecuting 16- and 17-year-olds as adults.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Tags: 
New York State Legislature
indigent legal services
Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie
New York State Senator George Amedore
Assemblywoman Pat Fahy
Assemblywoman Aileen Gunther
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

Related Content

Blair Horner: The 2017 Legislative Session Begins, What Will Be The Rules?

By Blair Horner Jan 2, 2017

This week, lawmakers return to Albany to kick off the 2017 legislative session.  For the vast majority of state legislators, it is the beginning of a new session, for the newly elected lawmakers, it is the beginning of a new career.

Governor Vetoes Indigent Legal Services Bill

By Jan 1, 2017
New York State Capitol

A bill that would have required the state to cover the costs of providing legal services for indigent populations has been vetoed by Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Special Legislative Session Scrapped

By Dec 24, 2016
New York State Capitol

Plans for an end-of-year special legislative session in New York appear to have been scrapped. The Albany Times Union reports Republican Senate Majority leader John Flanagan said there wasn’t enough on the table to bring lawmakers back.

New York Attempting To Revamp Indigent Legal Services

By Hunter Harrison Dec 18, 2015
Court of Appeals building
Hunter Harrison

It has been over 50 years since the landmark Gideon v. Wainwright Supreme Court decision, which guaranteed the right to counsel to people who couldn’t afford it. But the decision did not clarify how the services would be paid for. The rules vary from state to state, and in New York it can vary from county to county. 