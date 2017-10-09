New York State Needs $27B To Fix Aging Local Bridges

By 59 seconds ago
  • WAMC photo by Dave Lucas

A new report from state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli estimates that locally owned bridges need a whopping $27 billion in repairs in order to keep them in good operating condition.

The analysis found that nearly 13 percent of all locally owned bridges are considered structurally deficient. Some need repairs or upgrades so they can support heavier loads. Others are prone to floods.

DiNapoli says local officials will have to work with their state and federal counterparts to ensure there's money to pay for critical repairs.

The study's findings were first reported Monday by The Associated Press. DiNapoli's office plans to release the report Tuesday.

Local governments own about half of the state's 17,000 bridges.

© 2017 AP

