New York State Population At 19.849M, Census Says

The U.S. Census says New York state's population bumped up slightly to 19.85 million.

Annual Census state population estimates released Wednesday show New York with 13,113 more people on July 1st.

New York remains the fourth most populous state after California, Texas and Florida.

The state's year-to-year growth rate of less than 0.1 percent lagged the national growth rate of 0.72 percent.

New York's population count continued to benefit from new immigrants, though the state also continued to lose residents to other states.

