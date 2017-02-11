New York State Requires Honeywell To Test Homes For Chemicals Near Former Hoosick Falls Facility

New York State is requiring company Honeywell to test homes for volatile compounds near a former Hoosick Falls facility.

The Departments of Environmental Conservation and Health recently announced that Honeywell, one of the companies that’s been deemed responsible for the contamination of local water supplies with the chemical PFOA, would conduct a soil vapor intrusion investigation near the company’s former facility on John Street.

Chemicals trichloroethylene (TCE) and 1,1,1-trichloroethane (111-TCA) were recently found at the site.

The company has reached out to nearby property owners to collect air samples to test for the presence of the chemicals.