New York State Requires Honeywell To Test Homes For Chemicals Near Former Hoosick Falls Facility

By 3 hours ago

New York State is requiring company Honeywell to test homes for volatile compounds near a former Hoosick Falls facility.

The Departments of Environmental Conservation and Health recently announced that Honeywell, one of the companies that’s been deemed responsible for the contamination of local water supplies with the chemical PFOA, would conduct a soil vapor intrusion investigation near the company’s former facility on John Street.

Chemicals trichloroethylene (TCE) and 1,1,1-trichloroethane (111-TCA) were recently found at the site.

The company has reached out to nearby property owners to collect air samples to test for the presence of the chemicals. 

NYSDOH
NYSDEC
hoosick falls
Honeywell

Related Content

NYSDEC Lists Perfluorinated Compounds As Hazardous Substances

By Feb 4, 2017
Saint-Gobain's plant in Hoosick Falls, NY
Lucas Willard

Two pollutants that have been at the center of water contamination cases in upstate New York have been listed as hazardous substances.

EPA Responds To DEC Request For Additional Hudson River Cleanup

By Dec 22, 2016

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has responded to a study released by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation that calls for further PCB removal work on the Hudson River.

Village Of Hoosick Falls Tables Settlement Agreement

By Jan 13, 2017
Lucas Willard / WAMC

The Village of Hoosick Falls voted last night to table a settlement agreement with the two companies deemed responsible for contaminating water sources with the chemical PFOA. The decision to set the agreement aside for now came after two hours of public comment. 