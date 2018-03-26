Related Program: 
New York State Writers Institute Presents Archer Mayor

By 1 hour ago
  • Archer Mayor
    Archer Mayor
    Margot Zalkind

Archer Mayor is a bestselling mystery author and has also worked for decades as a death investigator for Vermont’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and as a detective for the Windham County Sheriff’s Office.

His Joe Gunther detective series, begun in 1988, has become one of the most critically acclaimed police procedural series being written today. Set partly in Albany, the 28th and latest book in the series is "Trace." 

The New York State Writers Institute is bringing Mayor to Albany tomorrow (Tuesday, March 27). He will be conducting a Q&A about the craft of mystery writing at 4:15 in the Standish Room at the Science Library of the Uptown Campus; and at 7:30PM he will be part of a conversation entitled: "Corpses, Blow Flies, and Post-Mortem Forensics" with UAlbany Chemistry professor Rabi Musah.

Related Content

Archer Mayor Launches Trace At Northshire Bookstore

By Oct 6, 2017
Book Cover - Trace

The Vermont Bureau of Investigation (VBI) has been pulled onto three cases at the same time; meanwhile, VBI head Joe Gunther has to take time off to care for his ailing mother.

Those cases are now in the hands of the individual investigators. Sammie Martens is assigned a murder case. The victim is a young woman, the roommate of the daughter of Medical Examiner Beverly Hillstrom. A recent transplant from Albany, New York, Sammie must find out what put a hit man on the trail of this seemingly innocent young woman.

Lester Spinney takes over a famous cold case, a double murder where a state trooper and a motorist were killed in an exchange of gunfire. Or so it has seemed for years. When Lester is told that the motorist’s fingerprints were planted on the gun he’s supposed to have fired, it opens the question―who really killed the state trooper?

Willy Kunkle’s case starts with a child's discovery of three teeth on a railroad track, leading eventually to a case of possible sabotage against critical military equipment.

Archer Mayor's newest novel is Trace. He will be appearing at the Northshire Bookstore tonight at 7pm in Manchester, Vermont. 

The Creative Life: Lois Lowry

By Feb 7, 2018
Lois Lowry and Joe Donahue at Page Hall
Sarah LaDuke

Lois Lowry is a leading voice of children’s literature and the author of more than 30 books. She is known for work that explores such complex issues as racism, terminal illness, murder, and the Holocaust. She received the Newbery Medal for both "The Giver" and "Number the Stars." In 2007 Lowry received the Margaret Edwards Award from the American Library Association for her lasting contribution to young adult literature.

This interview was recorded at Page Hall as part of the "The Creative Life Series" created and produced by the New York State Writers Institute, University Art Museum, and UAlbany Performing Arts Center in collaboration with WAMC Northeast Public Radio.

A Celebration Of William Kennedy's 90th Birthday

By Feb 1, 2018

Albany author William Kennedy was honored Wednesday at City Hall on the occasion of his 90th birthday.

NYSWI Presents Gish Jen 1/30

By Jan 29, 2018
Gish Jen

Gish Jen is a beloved and prize-winning chronicler of the Chinese-American experience in fiction. Her new work, "The Girl at the Baggage Claim: Explaining the East-West Culture Gap," explores stark differences between Eastern and Western ideas of the "self."

She will be in Albany, NY for two events sponsored by The New York State Writers Institute on Tuesday, January 30.