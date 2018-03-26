New York State Writers Institute Presents Archer Mayor

Archer Mayor is a bestselling mystery author and has also worked for decades as a death investigator for Vermont’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and as a detective for the Windham County Sheriff’s Office.
His Joe Gunther detective series, begun in 1988, has become one of the most critically acclaimed police procedural series being written today. Set partly in Albany, the 28th and latest book in the series is "Trace."
The New York State Writers Institute is bringing Mayor to Albany tomorrow (Tuesday, March 27). He will be conducting a Q&A about the craft of mystery writing at 4:15 in the Standish Room at the Science Library of the Uptown Campus; and at 7:30PM he will be part of a conversation entitled: "Corpses, Blow Flies, and Post-Mortem Forensics" with UAlbany Chemistry professor Rabi Musah.