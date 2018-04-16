New York State Writers Institute Presents Peter Golden

Peter Golden is the author of the new novel, "Nothing Is Forgotten," about a young man from New Jersey who travels to Khrushchev’s Russia, where he discovers love and the long-buried secrets of his heritage.

Golden’s previous novels include "Wherever There Is Light" and "Comeback Love." An award-winning journalist, Golden has interviewed many world leaders, including Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, Henry Kissinger, Yitzhak Rabin, and Mikhail Gorbachev.

Golden will be joined by first-time novelist Sara Nović for a pair of New York State Writers Institute events for a craft talk @ 4:15 p.m. in the Standish Room of the Science Library on the Uptown Campus. That evening, the two will hold a Presentation/Q&A @ 7:30 p.m. in the Huxley Theatre at the NYS Museum’s Cultural Education Center in Albany.