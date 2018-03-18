New York Watching Farm Bill Debate Closely

    NYS Commissioner of Agriculture and Markets (left) at the official tree-tapping ceremony for Maple Weekend 2018
As representatives in Washington continue to deliberate the next Farm Bill, officials in New York are keeping a close eye on the negotiations.

New York State Commissioner of Agriculture and Markets Richard Ball was in Schenectady County Friday to mark the 2018 maple sugaring season and New York’s Maple Weekend.

WAMC's Lucas Willard had a chance to chat with Ball about what New York is looking for in a Farm Bill. Ball said his department held listening sessions across the state as it put together its list of priorities.

Richard Ball
Farm Bill

