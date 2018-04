Newburgh Mayor Judy Kennedy has died after a battle with cancer. She was 73.

In a statement, Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus said Kennedy, a Democrat first elected in 2011, made a "long-lasting impression" on the city of 28,000.

“She will be missed for her hard work, compassion and commitment to the residents of Newburgh," said Neuahus. "Mayor Kennedy fought cancer graciously and valiantly. I was saddened to hear about Judy’s passing and my thoughts and prayers are with her family.”