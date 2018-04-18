Next Hampshire College President Introduced On Campus

The board of trustees at Hampshire College has picked a new president for the small liberal arts school.

Miriam Nelson, a health and nutrition scholar, government policy advisor, and higher education administrator was introduced on the Hampshire College campus Wednesday as its seventh president.

" It was the warmest, most generous, lovely welcome anyone could imagine, so I could not be happier," Nelson said Wednesday.

Nelson, who has headed the Sustainability Institute at the University of New Hampshire since 2016 and was at Tufts University for almost three decades, will become president of Hampshire College on July 1st.

She succeeds Jonathan Lash who is retiring on June 30th after six years as president of Hampshire College.

Nelson was appointed by the college's board of trustees last week after a recommendation from a search committee that was made up of trustees, faculty, staff, and students, and following a nearly year-long nationwide search.