Nexus: SculptureNow At The Mount

SculptureNow’s 2017 outdoor exhibition at The Mount in Lenox, MA is entitled, Nexus. It is on view through October 31st. SculptureNow offers free guided tours to the general public, students, and vision-impaired visitors and their exhibitions provide opportunities for sculptors to develop their careers.
This year there are 30 works on display in and around Edith Wharton’s historic home and gardens. We spoke with three participating artists about their pieces, Setsuko Winchester, William Carlson, and David Teeple.
There will be an artist guided tour on October 15th at 1:30 p.m.
