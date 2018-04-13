Nippertown's Greg Haymes' April Music Selections

Greg Haymes of Nippertown is back with his April music selections.

1. Eric Andersen's "Ghosts Upon the Road," playing at Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs tonight.

2. The Young@Heart Chorus' "Schizophrenia," playing at the Academy of Music in Northampton on Saturday, April 21.

3. The Brad Mehldau Trio's "Los Angeles," playing at The Egg's Swyer Theatre in Albany on Sunday, April 22.

4. Mary Gauthier's "I Drink," playing at The Linda in Albany on Wednesday, April 25.

5. Ryley Walker's "Love Can Be Cruel," playing at Colony in Woodstock on Monday, April 30.