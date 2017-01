Greg Haymes from Nippertown.com is back with a look back at his favorite local albums of 2016 and one fresh selection from the new year.

1. THE LAZY SUNS: "Rosary" from their album "Bar Hotel Music"

2. DUST BOWL FAERIES: "Lady Ramshackle" from their self-titled debut album

3. JOHN RICE: "Everything I Know" from his album "Walking Songs"

4. RAY MURRAY & THE BOMB SQUAD: "Picks and Steel" from their album "Murray"

5. LEFT HAND SHAKE: "Path Less Taken" from their debut album "8-Track Mind"