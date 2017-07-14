Related Program: 
WAMC Northeast Report

Nippertown's Greg Haymes' July Music Selections

By Brian Shields 27 minutes ago
  • Greg Haymes
    Times Union

Nippertown's Greg Haymes is back with his July music selections.

1. Joe Louis Walker, "Hellfire," at the Made in the Shade of The Egg Concert Series on the Empire State Plaza at noon on Wednesday.

2. Elvis Costello, "Imperial Bedroom" at Brewery Ommegang in Cooperstown next Friday, July 21.

3. Booker T. Jones, "Time Is Tight," at MASS MoCA in North Adams on Saturday, July 22.

4. John Prine: "Fish and Whistle," at Albany's Palace Theatre on Friday, July 28.

5. Beausoleil, "Zydeco Gris Gris," at the Music Haven in Schenectady on Sunday, July 30.

Tags: 
greg haymes

Related Content

Nippertown's Greg Haymes' January Music Selections

By Jan 13, 2017
Greg Haymes
Times Union

Greg Haymes from Nippertown.com is back with a look back at his favorite local albums of 2016 and one fresh selection from the new year.

Nippertown's Greg Haymes' March Music Selections

By Brian Shields Mar 10, 2017
Greg Haymes
Times Union

Greg Haymes from Nippertown.com is back with his regional music selections for March.

Nippertown's Greg Haymes' April Music Selections

By Ian Pickus Apr 14, 2017
Greg Haymes
Times Union

Greg Haymes of Nippertown is back with his April music selections.

Nippertown's Greg Haymes' May Music Selections

By Brian Shields May 12, 2017
Greg Haymes
Times Union

WAMC's Brian Shields gets some May music choices from Nippertown's Greg Haymes.

Nippertown's Greg Haymes' June Music Selections

By Brian Shields Jun 9, 2017
Greg Haymes
Times Union

Greg Haymes of Nippertown.com is back with his June music highlights.