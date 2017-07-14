Nippertown's Greg Haymes' July Music Selections

Nippertown's Greg Haymes is back with his July music selections.

1. Joe Louis Walker, "Hellfire," at the Made in the Shade of The Egg Concert Series on the Empire State Plaza at noon on Wednesday.

2. Elvis Costello, "Imperial Bedroom" at Brewery Ommegang in Cooperstown next Friday, July 21.

3. Booker T. Jones, "Time Is Tight," at MASS MoCA in North Adams on Saturday, July 22.

4. John Prine: "Fish and Whistle," at Albany's Palace Theatre on Friday, July 28.

5. Beausoleil, "Zydeco Gris Gris," at the Music Haven in Schenectady on Sunday, July 30.