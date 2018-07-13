Nippertown's Greg Haymes' July Music Selections

WAMC's Brian Shields speaks with Nippertown's Greg Haymes about his July music selections.

1. Patty Griffin's "Top of the World" from her 2013 album "Silver Bell" playing at Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock tonight and Saturday, as well as Club Helsinki in Hudson on Thursday.

2. J.D. McPherson's "You Must Have Met Little Caroline" from his 2015 album "Let the Good Times Roll" playing at the Hangar on the Hudson in Troy on Saturday and Sunday, July 21 and 22, as well as Club Helsinki in Hudson on Tuesday, July 24.

3. Los Lobos' "The Valley" from their album "The Town and the City" playing at the Cohoes Music Hall on Sunday, July 22.

4. Blue Oyster Cult's "Godzilla" from their classic 1977 album "Spectres" playing at the Empire State Plaza on Wednesday, July 25.

5. Blondie's "One Way or Another" from their classic 1978 album "Parallel Lines"playing at MASS MoCA in North Adams on Friday, August 3.